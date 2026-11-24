PNN New Delhi [India], November 24: Indian scientist Dr Sabyasachi Siddhanta, a researcher at the Cagliari Division of Italy’s National Institute for Nuclear Physics (INFN), has been elected to the Management Board of the ALICE Collaboration at CERN.

He secured one of the two ad personam positions contested during a special meeting of the ALICE Collaboration Board on 30 October 2026 and will serve a three-year term. Dr Marie Germain of the Subatech Laboratory in Nantes, France, was elected to the other position. ALICE—A Large Ion Collider Experiment—is one of the four major experiments at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider, the world’s most powerful particle accelerator. Its international community studies matter under extreme conditions, particularly the quark–gluon plasma, a state believed to have filled the Universe during the first moments after the Big Bang.

The ALICE Management Board helps guide the Collaboration and oversees its scientific, technical, organisational, operational and financial activities. Its elected ad personam members contribute their experience and independent perspectives to decisions concerning the experiment and its international community. “On behalf of the ALICE Collaboration Board, I warmly congratulate Marie Germain and Sabyasachi Siddhanta on their election. They bring valuable experience, commitment and complementary perspectives to the Management Board at an important moment for ALICE. I am confident that they will contribute significantly to the scientific programme of the experiment and to the life of our international community,” said Dr Alessandra Fantoni, Chair of the ALICE Collaboration Board. Dr Fantoni is a senior researcher at the INFN Frascati National Laboratory in Italy. She received the 2026 SIF Laura Bassi Prize for Women in Physics in recognition of the quality and impact of her research and her scientific coordination roles.

Dr Siddhanta has contributed to several aspects of the ALICE experiment over more than two decades. He currently serves as Deputy Team Leader of the ALICE Cagliari group. During his mandate, Dr Siddhanta intends to contribute to the strategy for the upcoming ALICE upgrades, preparations for LHC Run 4 and the longer-term development of ALICE 3 for Run 5. His priorities also include supporting early-career researchers, promoting outreach and diversity, and safeguarding the well-being of the Collaboration’s international community.

“ALICE has been an important part of my professional life for more than two decades. I am grateful for the confidence placed in me and highly motivated to contribute constructively to the Management Board. I look forward to supporting informed decisions that safeguard both the scientific interests of ALICE and the well-being of its community,” said Dr Siddhanta. The election of Dr Sabyasachi Siddhanta and Dr Marie Germain brings two experienced scientists to the ALICE Management Board at an important stage in the experiment’s development. Dr Siddhanta’s election recognises his long-standing contribution to ALICE and represents a significant achievement for an Indian scientist within one of the world’s foremost international collaborations in fundamental physics.

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