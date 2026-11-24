A narrow majority of Germans oppose giving military aid to Kyiv as Russia wages ‌war in Ukraine, a reversal from a year ago, according to a survey published by the nonprofit organisation Koerber Stiftung on Tuesday.

Some 53% of Germans oppose giving aid to Ukraine while 46% favour doing so, the survey said, ‌whereas last year 39% opposed aid and 59% supported it. The figures underscore the strains both in ‌Germany and the wider NATO military alliance over support for Ukraine, with many countries facing cost-of-living pressures nearly five years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Germany has been Ukraine's biggest military backer in Europe since the war began, and Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government and ⁠other allies ​have promised to support ⁠Ukraine for as long as it takes. But Merz's popularity has sunk and he is struggling to contain the rise of the far-right ⁠Alternative for Germany (AfD), which now tops national opinion polls and opposes aid for Ukraine and wants to restore ties with ​Moscow.

Speaking at an event in Berlin hosted by the Koerber Stiftung, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul ⁠said support for Ukraine was a "litmus test" for the new global order. "We have always to stand by Ukraine. It's not only ⁠because of ​Ukraine, which is enough reason to stand by this country and by the people there," he said.

"It is to defend the system of freedom, of security in Europe and that the rule of law ⁠has to be defended and will win eventually." Some 64% of Germans also oppose Germany taking a military leadership ⁠role in Europe, according ⁠to the same survey, while 61% believe Germany and Europe should do more to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Some 48% believe Germany should exercise more ‌restraint in ‌international crises while only 40% believe it should engage more ​strongly.