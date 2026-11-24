EU law has more than doubled since 2010, study shows
European Union law in force continued to grow in 2025, reaching a new record and having more than doubled in 15 years, according to the EU Bureaucracy Index published on Tuesday.
European Union law in force continued to grow in 2025, reaching a new record and having more than doubled in 15 years, according to the EU Bureaucracy Index published on Tuesday.
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