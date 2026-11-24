​Britain's defence ‌ministry and domestic ​spy agency MI5 ‌on Tuesday warned that companies which have been ‌providing direct support ‌to Ukraine's military faced a sabotage threat from ⁠Russia. "In ​recent ⁠months Russia has increased ⁠attempts to conduct sabotage ​against European defence-related facilities," ⁠the warning said.

"This activity is ⁠typically ​characterised by the use of proxy ⁠actors employing low-sophistication sabotage methodologies, ⁠such ⁠as arson."