UK warns of Russian sabotage threat to companies that supply Ukraine
Britain's defence ministry and domestic spy agency MI5 on Tuesday warned that companies which have been providing direct support to Ukraine's military faced a sabotage threat from Russia. "In recent months Russia has increased attempts to conduct sabotage against European defence-related facilities," the warning said.
"This activity is typically characterised by the use of proxy actors employing low-sophistication sabotage methodologies, such as arson."