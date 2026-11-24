The ​European ​Union is ‌closing in ​on an agreement to include ‌the British car sector in the bloc’s flagship Made in Europe ‌policy, the Financial Times ‌reported on Tuesday, citing a proposal seen by the newspaper. Britain ⁠would ​no ⁠longer have to align its ⁠tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles with ​those of the EU to ⁠qualify for the scheme, the ⁠FT ​said, citing the proposal put forward by ⁠the Irish EU presidency.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately ⁠verify the FT report.