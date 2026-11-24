EU edges towards made-in-Europe deal for British cars, FT reports
The European Union is closing in on an agreement to include the British car sector in the bloc’s flagship Made in Europe policy, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing a proposal seen by the newspaper. Britain would no longer have to align its tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles with those of the EU to qualify for the scheme, the FT said, citing the proposal put forward by the Irish EU presidency.
Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report.