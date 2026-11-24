Saudi-led coalition says tower in Riyadh finance district targeted by 'terrorist attack'
The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday that a skyscraper in Riyadh's financial district had been targeted by a "terrorist attack".
It said the incident was being handled by competent authorities but did not provide further details. The Houthi militia, who control much of western Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have been firing at Saudi airports and oil infrastructure since Yemen's frozen civil war reignited in July in a knock-on from the US-Iran war.
On the ground, the group has seized swathes of territory from the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government, based in Aden, forcing it to stage a major retreat this month. Riyadh's tallest skyscraper, headquarters of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was struck this month in a Houthi aerial attack. There was material damage but no injuries were reported.
On November 8, the Houthis hit state oil company Aramco's building in Riyadh.