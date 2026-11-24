The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday revived their alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with the Akali Dal returning to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress leaders hit out at the move, calling it an "opportunistic" bid for power. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal announced the tie-up at the BJP headquarters, signalling their intent to take on the AAP and the Congress.

"Both the BJP and the Akali Dal have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together, and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that on Gurpurab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies, is returning to the NDA," Shah said. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Badal and told him "the NDA is now complete." He said the alliance was "a symbol of brotherhood" and that the two parties would release a manifesto. "The eradication of drugs and corruption and the return of nationalistic powers to Punjab is our goal," he said, promising, "by December 2029 we will eradicate drugs from the state." He added that the AAP government "has not fulfilled any of its promises".

Nabin called it "a natural alliance," expressing confidence that the alliance would build a drug-free Punjab, provide jobs to youth within the state, ensure women's safety and form a development-oriented government. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji." He called it "a natural alliance" and said, "Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time."

Expressing gratitude for his words, Badal said, "The NDA symbolises peace, national unity and communal harmony," adding that SAD-BJP governments have always ensured peace and communal harmony and taken "Punjab to new heights." Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Badal would be the alliance's Chief Ministerial face. "The Union Home Minister has explicitly stated that the Akali Dal will take on the role of the 'elder brother,'" he said. "This is not merely a political alliance. It has been formed with a grand vision: to make Punjab free from drugs, free from gangsters, and free from debt."

Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon called the occasion "very auspicious," noting that the alliance was formed on Gurpurab. Dhillon alleged that under the AAP, "the drug menace has become a major issue," the state's financial condition was "dire", and gangsterism was "rampant." "The people are hopeful that a government formed by the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal will come to power in Punjab and restore the state’s prosperity," he said.

SAD leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said the alliance "brings a sense of happiness and cheer to those who hold the interests of Punjab." The move triggered sharp reactions across party lines, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dismissing the alliance as a "thug pact" in a post on X.

"This alliance between the Akali Dal and the BJP is not for Punjab, but a 'thug pact' to save their own families and seats," he said. He alleged that Punjab can never forget the drugs and the disrespect that spread during 2007-2017, when the BJP-SAD coalition government was in power in the state. In a separate video statement, Mann said Badal was "sitting at the feet of that same BJP" he once criticised, and accused the Badal family of first backing the farm laws that passed in 2020 before turning against them after the farmers' movement gained widespread attention. The bills were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections separately.

Speaking to reporters, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said, "Our alliance is with the mothers and daughters of Punjab... with the farmers of Punjab. Our alliance is with the traders of Punjab." He added, "They come together for the sake of power, then they part ways, and then they come together again." Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh said the "biggest lie" told on Gurpurab concerned the alliance, praying the Almighty would "bestow some sense" on the two parties.

Congress' Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot called it a prime example of "opportunism." "It existed all along, but has only been announced today," he said, adding that the BJP and SAD had now "joined AAP in the same category of politics of deception."

He also called it a "compromise alliance, an alliance born of necessity, because neither party has explained why they split six years ago." Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the public had been "misled" by Sukhbir and wife Harsimrat Badal, who was the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries in 2020 before resigning from her post before the Lok Sabha voted on the three bills. Days after the bills passed in Parliament, SAD president Sukhbir Badal walked out of the NDA.

"Whenever it came to voting, whether for the Presidential election or on the Uniform Civil Code in Parliament, they would invariably stand with the BJP. Yet, back in Punjab, they would claim they had no alliance with the BJP," Warring said. Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa called the alliance "merely a private limited company for one family." He said the BJP, which had long maintained it would contest all 117 seats, "backtracked and reached an agreement to contest 40 seats," which "clearly shows they have failed to gain any ground in Punjab."

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria distanced himself from the matter. "I am not really related to that. My job here is to keep an eye on the work I have been given... They will handle it on their end," he said. The SAD and BJP have historically been alliance partners in Punjab. The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012.

However, their electoral performance declined in the subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD's tally dropped to 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats. The Congress won 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 seats. The decline continued in the 2022 Assembly elections, with the SAD winning just three seats and the BJP securing two seats. The Congress also witnessed a reduction in its tally, falling to 18 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP registered a victory with 92 seats.

The revived alliance now faces the test of reversing that steep electoral slide ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls. (ANI)