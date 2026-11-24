US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins ‌pledged on ​Tuesday to challenge a court ruling that ordered her to stop sending religious emails to employees from her official account. "We're going to ‌fight it all the way to the Supreme Court," Rollins said in an interview on Fox News.

Several USDA employees and the National Federation of Federal Employees sued Rollins in May, arguing she had "adopted a practice ‌of sending increasingly proselytizing communications to the entire USDA workforce," including emails to staff on Christmas ‌and Easter. An Easter email from Rollins to staff read in part, "Today we celebrate the greatest story ever told, the foundation of our faith, and the abiding hope of all mankind," according to a copy seen by Reuters.

"And so like ⁠the ​very first disciples to ⁠encounter our risen Lord in the Upper Room almost two thousand years ago, this Easter let us too be alive ⁠with hope, full of Paschal joy, and confident in the mission each of us has been called for," ​the email continued. The suit argued that Rollins' use of "our" and "we" to refer to the Christian faith ⁠amounted to establishing a religious preference within the agency.

On November 19, a US district judge ruled that Rollins "appears to ⁠exploit ​her position of authority to convey a religious message beyond mere holiday wishes and amounting to coercion." Rollins "must recognize certain boundaries when communicating religious messages," including ending religious communication if asked to do ⁠so by a colleague, said the ruling.

The administration of President Donald Trump has sought to expand the ⁠role of religion ⁠in the federal workplace, including by allowing employees to promote their religious beliefs. The First Amendment of the US Constitution broadly prohibits the government from establishing ‌a national ‌religion.