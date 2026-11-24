A case has been registered at Vikhroli Police Station under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, based on a complaint lodged by the mother of a 13-year-old girl, police said. As per the complaint, in the first week of October, a person selling clothes in the locality allegedly approached the minor girl near her residence on the pretext of taking her measurements and sexually assaulted her by touching her inappropriately. He also allegedly followed her repeatedly thereafter.

On November 24, the complainant identified the said person in the locality. When confronted, he allegedly attempted to flee but was apprehended by locals and subsequently handed over to the police. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, an incident of alleged assault on a young couple by eight children in Kurla prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue a notice under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act to a madrasa in Ghatkopar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said on Monday. Sharing the municipal corporation's notice on X, Somaiya alleged that the children involved in the incident had come from the madrasa and described the incident as "Muslim Gundagiri".

In his post, Somaiya said, "#PhoenixMall Muslim Gundagiri. BMC issued a notice under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act against the Unauthorised #MADARASA from where the 8 children had come and assaulted Saurabh and Neha." Reacting to this, Mumbai NCP President Zeeshan Siddique asserted that any form of violence is wrong, but there is "no need to give everything a religious angle", adding that the law will certainly take its course. (ANI)