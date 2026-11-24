Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, who is visiting Japan to attract more investments to Karnataka's industrial sector, held detailed discussions with representatives of six companies on Tuesday, including Neturen, Ajinomoto and JETRO. Of these, Neturen and JX Metals Trading have expressed interest in setting up advanced manufacturing facilities in the State.

In a media statement, Patil said Neturen, one of Japan's leading companies, had expressed interest in establishing an advanced manufacturing facility at the Harohalli Industrial Area. The company specialises in induction-heating technology, which it proposes to use to manufacture high-strength wire for automotive suspension springs. If implemented, the project will strengthen Karnataka's automotive and advanced engineering sectors.

“We have assured the company of our support in providing the land required for the facility at Harohalli. We also recognise the need to ensure that the project is implemented within the stipulated timeline,” he said. JX Metals Trading, which is part of the JX Metals Group, is exploring opportunities in Karnataka's semiconductor and electronics supply chain.

The company has expressed interest in working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component manufacturers. The JX Metals Group is a leading player in semiconductor and electronic materials and components, with strengths in design, research and development, and the supply of materials to advanced-technology industries, Patil explained. Discussions with JETRO focused on opportunities to strengthen industrial cooperation between Japan and Karnataka. The possibility of establishing a Japanese school at the Japanese Industrial Township was also discussed. The initiative aims to support Japanese companies investing in the State.

“The State Government will provide a suitable Civic Amenity (CA) site for this purpose,” he noted. “We want the youth of Karnataka to have better employment opportunities with Japanese companies. With this in mind, discussions were held on facilitating Japanese-language training for ITI students in the State. The details and framework for this initiative will be worked out in the coming days,” he said.

Karnataka's biotechnology, biopharma and life sciences sectors are witnessing significant growth. Against this backdrop, Ajinomoto has expressed keen interest in investing in the state. The company identified access to suitable talent as an important requirement for its potential expansion. “We have assured the company of our support in connecting it with universities, professors and academic institutions in Karnataka to help it identify suitable talent. All the companies were also invited to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Meet 2027,” Patil explained.

Those who participated in the discussions included Kyo Hosoda, Executive Officer, and Makoto Nakahara, General Manager, representing Neturen; Atsushi Mutsunobu, President and CEO, and Hiroyasu Ando, Senior Director, representing JX Metals Trading; Tomo Takagi, Head of the BioPharma Solution Group, and Yaron R. Silberberg, Head of the Biologics Business Unit, representing Ajinomoto; and Akiko Okumura, Executive Vice President of JETRO. Khushboo Goyal, Commissioner of the Department of Industries and Commerce, was also present. (ANI)