The dollar slipped on Tuesday, giving back much of Monday's gains, as a sharp rally in AI stocks sparked by Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's CEO faded, ‌and traders questioned whether the greenback had climbed too far, too fast. The US currency has been supported by bets that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates, since growth remains strong and inflation is still stubbornly above the Fed's 2% target.

Still, "the US growth edge over the Eurozone, UK, and ‌Japan narrowed further in November," which could weigh on the dollar, said Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. Fed ‌funds futures traders are pricing in 98% odds of a Fed hike in December, and a 66% chance of an additional increase in January, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Huang's reinstatement on Monday gave equities some relief, but some analysts are questioning how long it will last. Recent stock market wobbles have raised questions about how far ⁠the Fed ​can tighten without hurting the economy. ⁠The AI trade has lifted the dollar by drawing capital into the US and raising growth expectations. The dollar also tends to act as a safe haven when stocks ⁠fall.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.52% to 103.76, with the euro up ​0.72% at $1.0978. The single currency was also boosted by data showing that German business morale rose for a seventh straight month in November.

The ⁠Japanese yen weakened 0.11% against the greenback to 159.15 per dollar. Sterling strengthened 0.59% to $1.3106. The Australian dollar strengthened 0.35% to $0.6649, but remained near 11-month lows. In the last month, ⁠it ​has been the worst-performing major currency against the dollar, with a drop of more than 5% as traders price in the prospect of rate cuts.

Analysts at JPMorgan said short positions in the Aussie dollar have "accumulated substantially", with bearish positioning reaching "extreme levels in some cases" by their metrics. Weekly data ⁠from the US markets regulator shows speculators hold their largest bearish position in the Aussie on record, worth some $12.25 billion, according to LSEG calculations.

"Looking ⁠first at options, AUD puts ⁠have been outnumbering calls for several months now. Early in this process, it seemed reasonable to assume that this might simply be macro hedging, rather than actual outright directional positioning. But the flows have probably migrated to ‌the latter of ‌late," JPMorgan said. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 1.69% to $60,255.

(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper and ​Rae Wee, editing by Deepa Babington)