Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday ordered federal authorities to take over border crossings in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and directed the oil ministry to manage ​oilfields under Kurdish security control in four provinces, following an oil smuggling investigation at the state-run North Oil Company. The ​orders are part of a broader crackdown by Zaidi against oil smuggling. They ‌also ​reopen long-running disputes between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over control of oil, money, territory and trade.

THE RIGHT TO SELL OIL Though Baghdad says state oil marketer SOMO has sole authority to export Iraq's crude, for years the KRG exported independently through a pipeline to Turkey's Ceyhan port.

In 2014, Iraq took Turkey to arbitration at the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce, which ‌in 2023 ordered Ankara to pay Iraq about $1.5 billion for unauthorised exports between 2014 and 2018. Turkey shut the pipeline, halting about 450,000 barrels per day for two and a half years. Flows resumed in September 2025 under an interim deal between Baghdad, the KRG and most foreign producers operating in the region. Under the deal, the KRG delivers crude to SOMO.

In August, Turkey and Iraq signed a one-year agreement maintaining use of the pipeline after the previous bilateral agreement expired. The arrangement covers capacity of 750,000 bpd while the ‌two governments negotiate a longer-term deal. Iraqi crude to Ceyhan averaged roughly 370,000 bpd in October, according to Turkish data.

CONTRACTS WITH FOREIGN COMPANIES The KRG began signing production-sharing contracts with foreign oil firms after the 2003 US-led invasion. However, in 2022, Iraq's ‌Federal Supreme Court ruled the KRG's oil and gas law unconstitutional, ordered it to hand over oil production to Baghdad and authorised the federal oil ministry to pursue the invalidation of contracts signed under the regional framework. The KRG rejected the decision, and the contracts have remained the subject of litigation in Iraqi courts.

The 2025 interim export agreement sidestepped the underlying dispute over contracts by providing producers an interim $16 per barrel to cover production and transportation costs, pending an independent review of production costs. Norway's DNO, the Kurdish region's largest producer, did not join the agreement and continued selling its production to local buyers at a ⁠discount to international prices.

BUDGET ​AND SALARIES Iraq relies on crude sales for more than 90% ⁠of state income. The KRG depends on federal budget transfers to pay public-sector salaries.

Baghdad, however, has delayed or withheld those transfers, accusing the Kurdish authorities of failing to hand over agreed oil and revenue. The KRG says Baghdad has not paid its full share. During the pipeline shutdown and associated budget dispute, Kurdish public-sector ⁠workers faced repeated salary delays, while the regional government came under growing pressure to fund public services.

KIRKUK AND DISPUTED TERRITORIES Tuesday's order directed the oil ministry to manage fields it said were under Kurdish regional security control in Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Nineveh provinces.

Oil-rich Kirkuk lies outside the Kurdistan ​region's formal boundaries but is claimed by both sides. Kurdish forces took control of the province in 2014, and federal forces retook it in 2017 after the KRG held an independence referendum. PIPELINE LEVERAGE

The Kurdish pipeline network gives the ⁠KRG leverage over northern exports. After the US-Israeli war on Iran severely restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Iraq's oil output and exports fell sharply. Baghdad asked to move federal crude from Kirkuk through the KRG-controlled pipeline network to Turkey. A senior KRG official said "no drop of oil" would pass unless Baghdad provided dollar relief ⁠for ​imports and security guarantees for oil companies.

Baghdad and the KRG reached an agreement in March to move Kirkuk crude through the Kurdish network to Ceyhan. And Iraq separately restored an older federal pipeline route from Kirkuk to Ceyhan. Exports through the route had been halted in 2014 after repeated attacks by Islamic State militants. Iraq's oil minister said on November 17 that pumping through the rehabilitated route had begun at 120,000 bpd, with plans to raise flows gradually to 500,000 bpd.

BORDERS AND CUSTOMS Border ⁠crossings are a significant source of non-oil revenue for the KRG. Baghdad introduced an electronic customs system this year that lets it monitor imports and revenue in the region, a move the KRG saw as undermining its autonomy. It accused Baghdad ⁠of a "suffocating embargo" by restricting traders' access to dollars.

Zaidi's order to hand ⁠all crossings in the region to the federal border ports authority goes further. GAS

In August, the KRG accused Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum of breaching their contractual obligations by starting gas supplies from the Khor Mor field to Iraq's electricity ministry without its approval. The two companies had begun supplying 100 million standard cubic feet per day to the Kirkuk power station for a ‌year. The KRG said the decision was taken ‌unilaterally and outside the contractual framework governing the project.

The companies denied any breach and said the KRG had been informed of the ​agreement in January.