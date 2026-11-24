Manchester ​United defender Leny ​Yoro will not ‌serve a ​suspension after his red card in Sunday's 4-0 Premier League ‌defeat at Liverpool was overturned following a successful wrongful dismissal claim. Yoro was sent off in the eighth ‌minute at Anfield for denying an obvious goal-scoring ‌opportunity after bringing down Liverpool striker Alexander Isak just outside the penalty area.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored from the resulting ⁠free ​kick. "The player's ⁠one-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim of ⁠wrongful dismissal," the Football Association said in a statement ​on Tuesday.

The Independent Regulatory Commission said it ⁠would publish written reasons for overturning the red card in ⁠due ​course. Mauricio Pochettino, who made his United managerial debut on Sunday, argued that Yoro's foul ⁠should not have been a red card as Isak ⁠did not ⁠have control of the ball, and that the incident fundamentally altered the ‌match.