A British government review into the main welfare benefit for disabled people recommended on Tuesday that it should be easier to claim for people with the most severe health ‌conditions but offered no direct suggestions to curb its fast-rising cost. Britain spent £29 billion ($38 billion) or nearly 1% of national income last year on the personal independence payment, a non-means-tested benefit that helps with disability-related costs for 4 million people, up from £16 billion in 2019.

Unlike a review into youth unemployment published last week, Tuesday's report – co-chaired by disability minister Stephen Timms with significant input from disabled people and ‌advocacy groups – did not recommend tightening eligibility rules. Labour lawmakers thwarted an attempt last year by previous Prime Minister Keir Starmer to cut welfare by £5 billion a year by tightening rules ‌for disability benefits and reducing extra payments made to unemployed people with health conditions.

EASIER CLAIMS FOR SEVEREST DISABILITIES Timms said the government would speed up the process to claim the PIP benefit for people with severe disabilities and those who were not going to live much longer, and reduce repeat reviews of eligibility for people with lifelong health conditions that were unlikely to improve.

Other recommendations – including a revamped version of the benefit, more face-to-face assessments and better assessment ⁠of fluctuating health conditions – ​would be considered by the government as part ⁠of draft legislation in early 2027, which Timms said would also take a closer look at eligibility rules. "While PIP is valued, the system is no longer fit for purpose," Timms said, adding that many disabled people had described ⁠the application process as "dehumanising".

The review also found that "people report feeling scared to undertake physical activity, volunteer, work, or even meet with friends for fear of losing their PIP". The report said PIP should continue to not ​be means-tested or taxed and to give disabled people cash to spend to offset health-related expenses, rather than requiring disabled people to accept state-provided care instead.

However, awards should be ⁠linked more closely to actual costs people face from their disabilities and poor health, the report said – potentially opening an avenue to reduce payments to those with milder conditions. The government forecasts the cost of PIP will rise to £41 billion a year ⁠by ​2030-31 at a time of increased spending demands in other areas such as defence.

The review takes a softer stance towards welfare claimants than last week, when former government minister Alan Milburn recommended removing a supplement to out-of-work benefits for 18-24-year-olds who also have a health condition, and replacing it with mandatory employability programmes. The opposition Conservative Party said Timms' failure to propose savings ⁠made his review "a complete farce" and that people with "low-level mental health PIP claims" should no longer receive welfare payments.

Some 8.2% of working-age Britons received PIP last year, up from 5.5% in 2019. In ⁠September, the Institute for Fiscal Studies think ⁠tank said PIP's current cost could be reduced by a third or £8 billion if it was means-tested, while barring access for younger claimants with less severe disabilities would save £2 billion.

The report's proposal to streamline the application process was likely to lead to more claims being approved – requiring tighter ‌eligibility rules or less generous ‌payments to stop costs rising even faster than forecast, the IFS said. ($1 = 0.7667 pounds)