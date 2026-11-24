The European Commission on Tuesday said France's 2027 ​draft budget was in line with ​EU rules because it observed the ‌maximum net ​expenditure growth limits that have been agreed with European Union institutions. France, which is in political turmoil with a minority government ahead of ‌presidential and parliamentary elections next year, has proposed a draft 2027 budget with a deficit of 5.0% of gross domestic product, well above the 3.0% maximum allowed in EU fiscal rules.

The euro zone's second-biggest ‌economy is under EU disciplinary budget steps, which could end up in fines, because its budget ‌gap was 5.1% in 2025 and the Commission expects it will end up at 5.5% of GDP this year and at 5.4% in 2027. But under EU fiscal rules, revamped in 2024, the key for a draft budget to ⁠be ​accepted by the European ⁠Commission is for the government's net expenditure growth to be in line with the path agreed with the Commission and ⁠EU finance ministers, referred to as EU Council.

French budgets have adhered to that path, the Commission said. "The net expenditure ​growth rate in 2027 is projected to be within the maximum growth rate recommended ⁠by the Council (of EU finance ministers) in annual terms," the Commission said in its formal assessment of the French 2027 budget.

"Also, ⁠since ​2023, France's net expenditure growth is projected to be within the maxima recommended by the Council (of EU finance ministers)," the Commission said. "The Commission is of the opinion that the Draft ⁠Budgetary Plan of France complies with the maximum growth of net expenditure in the Council Recommendation with ⁠a view to bringing an ⁠end to the situation of an excessive deficit," it said. "However, this assessment is surrounded by considerable uncertainty in view of the ongoing parliamentary discussions ‌on the budget," ‌the Commission said.