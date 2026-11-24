Two former executives at British oilfield services provider Petrofac were ​involved in the payment of bribes to secure multibillion-dollar ​contracts in the United Arab Emirates, prosecutors ‌said at ​the start of their trial on Tuesday. Marwan Chedid, Petrofac's former chief operating officer, and George Salibi, chief operating officer of Petrofac's engineering and construction division, are both charged ‌with two counts of bribery which allegedly took place between 2012 and 2018 relating to the Upper Zakum offshore oilfield.

Prosecutors allege the pair were involved in corrupt schemes to secure contracts worth around $3.4 billion with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), with ‌around $23 million in bribes paid and disguised using false invoices and third-party companies. Chedid and Salibi both pleaded not guilty ahead ‌of their trial at London's Southwark Crown Court.

Prosecutor Jonathan Kinnear said the bribes were paid through an agent called Basim Al-Shaikh, a British national who died in 2021. He added the defendants seemed to accept that payments were made but disputed that they were bribes or that they knew ⁠bribes were ​being paid. The first bribery ⁠charge relates to a contract to expand the capacity of the Upper Zakum oilfield to 750,000 barrels per day, with the second count relating to ⁠a variation order to increase capacity to 1 million bpd.

Kinnear said bribes were paid via Al-Shaikh to other intermediaries and then on ​to people linked to ADNOC who were "able to assist Petrofac with their bid". Chedid and Salibi were aware ⁠of the sums paid to Al-Shaikh and there was "no legitimate or any other commercial reason for disguising the payment of money", Kinnear told the ⁠jury.

"This ​sustained exercise of concealment is at the very heart of the case," Kinnear added. "If the defendants... knew that payments were being made to Basim (Al-Shaikh) under the cover of false purchase orders or invoices and by way of the other ⁠underhand, indirect methods... that is, we say, powerful evidence that they were fully aware of and participating in the offering, ⁠giving and paying of ⁠bribes."

Kinnear also said that a more junior ex-Petrofac employee, David Lufkin, had previously pleaded guilty to bribery offences in relation to the Upper Zakum contracts and would give evidence for the ‌prosecution. The trial continues ‌and is due to conclude in March.