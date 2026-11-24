Volkswagen and labour leaders remained far apart after an initial round of talks on deep cost cuts, increasing the risk of strikes from January as workers protested with black ‌coffins symbolising what they called the death of the company's future. Intensifying competition from China, billions of euros in annual tariff costs and rapid technological change have put the world's No. 2 automaker under pressure to overhaul its global business, with 100,000 layoffs planned.

Volkswagen's plants in Germany have been a focus of the restructuring, with four identified for possible closure ‌early next decade and management telling the group's 120,000 German workers that domestic production has become too expensive. The first round of talks took place in the ‌northern German town of Emden, home to one of the factories fighting for survival. Around 4,500 workers protested before representatives of the IG Metall union and the automaker's works council met Volkswagen management.

The two sides parted after just two hours, increasing pressure to reach a deal at their next meeting on December 15, the last opportunity to find a solution before strikes become possible from January. 'STRIKE-READY'

"The temperature of the talks ⁠was colder than ​the temperature outside," IG Metall's chief negotiator ⁠Thorsten Groeger said on a day of near-freezing fog near Germany's North Sea coast. Works council head Daniela Cavallo said that without a dramatic change in the company's approach, things were headed towards an escalation.

Workers waving banners ⁠and blasting horns chanted that they were "strike-ready" at a rally outside the venue before the talks. Some carried black coffins inscribed with the words "future" and "trust". Volkswagen wants to freeze German workers' pay ​in 2027 and 2028 while cutting a range of benefits. It is also seeking concessions to the union's hard-won 35-hour week, asking staff to work longer ⁠on the same pay when needed.

Management also wants to abolish special wage agreements for managerial staff and anniversary bonuses paid to workers in their 25th and 35th years at the company, according to a ⁠letter from ​Volkswagen to labour representatives, seen by Reuters. The company has said it hopes for an agreement before the end of the year. In a statement issued after the talks, Volkswagen's chief negotiator Frank Ischner said there was no time to lose.

Germany is already facing a wave of industrial unrest as Mercedes-Benz and auto suppliers Bosch and ⁠Schaeffler clash with workers over costs. Tensions between Volkswagen and IG Metall, which traditionally plays an influential role in company strategy under the German automaker's unique corporate structure, have escalated ⁠under CEO Oliver Blume's renewed restructuring drive.

The ⁠sides previously clinched a landmark deal in 2024 including 35,000 layoffs in return for employment and investment guarantees. Since then, Volkswagen's China sales, which long helped offset Germany's high production costs, have fallen further and the group's operating margin is expected at no ‌more than 1% this year, ‌down from 5.9% in 2024.