Yemen's Houthi fighters struck ‌the tallest ​skyscraper in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday for the second time in less than a week, wounding at least ‌11 people as the group presses on with a campaign that has disrupted the Gulf's biggest economy.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense reported the injuries and posted a picture of the landmark tower housing ‌the headquarters of the Saudi Public Investment Fund. The image showed some damage to the ‌building about halfway up the facade, similar to the impact from a strike on the same tower on November 19, which caused damage but no injuries. Reuters could not immediately determine when the image was taken or ⁠the extent ​of the further ⁠damage from the latest strike.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen's Houthis said a skyscraper in Riyadh's financial district ⁠had been targeted by a "terrorist attack" without providing further details. The Houthi militia, which controls much of western ​Yemen including the capital Sanaa, has been firing at Saudi airports, oil infrastructure and office ⁠buildings since Yemen's frozen civil war reignited in July in a knock-on from the US-Iran war.

The attacks have ⁠caused ​the cancellation of most international flights to Riyadh, and forced Saudi Arabia to postpone or cancel major international events, including soccer's AFC Asian Cup. On the ground in Yemen, the ⁠war has caused a major humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their homes ⁠since July.

The Houthis ⁠have seized swathes of territory, forcing forces aligned with the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government to stage a major retreat this month. The Saudi-led coalition ‌has conducted ‌widespread air strikes.