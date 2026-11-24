A potential merger of SpaceX and Tesla ​could make the rocket company eligible ​for the S&P 500 and ‌trigger passive ​buying of roughly 10% of its free-float shares, J.P. Morgan said in a note on Tuesday. S&P will adjust ‌SpaceX’s float-adjusted market capitalization as lock-up periods expire and shares become available for trading, J.P. Morgan said, potentially speeding the company’s entry into some S&P Dow Jones indexes.

Here are some ‌details: