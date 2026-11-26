A US judge on Wednesday barred the Federal Communications Commission from revoking Walt Disney's licenses for its eight company-owned ABC TV stations, in a dramatic blow ‌to President Donald Trump's efforts to rein in American media companies. "This is not a close case," US District Judge Loren Alikhan wrote. ABC has a "weighty interest in 'vindicating their right to be free of retaliation for (their) protected speech,'" the judge wrote in a case that was a key test of the free-speech rights of media outlets.

The judge ‌said the FCC appears to be carrying out a retaliatory campaign driven by Trump. FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who was tapped to lead the agency in January ‌2025, "has taken President Trump's rhetoric as his marching orders," the judge added.

Trump has repeatedly urged broadcasters to drop comedy or news programs that he dislikes or which have been critical of him or his administration. He has also pressed the FCC on a number of occasions to revoke ABC's licenses. Carr, the White House, Disney and ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment late ⁠on Wednesday.

Disney ​and ABC sued the FCC in August ⁠to block an unprecedented early review of licenses for eight ABC stations, arguing that the Trump administration was trying to punish the network over its broadcast content. Carr ordered the reviews in April, even ⁠though the stations' license renewals were not scheduled to be considered before October 2028. The FCC had not ordered an early review in more than 50 years before April.

The reviews ​were ordered in April, a day after Trump urged ABC to fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Broadcast stations need FCC licenses to use public airwaves. While ⁠license revocations are extremely rare, critics say the threat of losing a license can pressure broadcasters and raise concerns about government interference in editorial and programming decisions. Networks have broad free-speech protections over programming choices.

Trump ⁠has ​waged an aggressive series of attacks on the news media and the latest move follows a two-year-long battle between Trump and Disney. In July, Trump again called for ABC stations to lose their licenses because the network refused to air a prime-time speech on elections. The FCC is also investigating ABC daytime talk ⁠show "The View," which discusses US politics, after saying it may be subject to federal rules requiring broadcasters to provide equal-time opportunities to political candidates.

Disney noted earlier that ⁠as a result, the program did ⁠not invite any political candidates to appear ahead of the November midterm elections, citing the FCC's "pressure campaign." Trump has also been more broadly criticized by free-speech advocates for attempting to target critics, deport foreign student protesters and freeze federal funds for educational institutions. ‌His efforts have faced ‌legal challenges and some judicial setbacks.