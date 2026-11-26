North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country should focus on deploying tactical nuclear weapons across multiple domains and that its nuclear material production capacity was ‌being systematically expanded, state media KCNA reported on Thursday. Kim, who spoke during an inspection on Wednesday of nuclear material production and weapons research facilities, also said North Korea's status as a nuclear weapons state was "absolutely inviolable".

KCNA did not identify the facilities or their locations. "Our nuclear capability is now a reality," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Kim said North Korea should "focus on utilising tactical nuclear weapons across multiple domains for different missions" and ‌called recent achievements in nuclear weapons production a major success for the country's nuclear force policy. The tour of the nuclear facilities appears aimed at underscoring Pyongyang's push to expand and diversify its nuclear ‌arsenal in defiance of calls for denuclearisation, as questions persist over prospects for renewed dialogue with the United States.

Tactical nuclear weapons are generally lower-yield warheads meant for battlefield use, unlike strategic weapons designed for longer-range strikes. In 2023, KCNA published images of what it called the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead, saying it could be fitted to a range of delivery systems, including short-range missiles.

Photographs released by KCNA on Thursday showed Kim and officials inspecting objects that analysts said looked like gas centrifuges, used to enrich ⁠uranium, and ​miniaturised, standardised tactical nuclear warheads such as the Hwasan-31. Kim ⁠also said any attempt to deny North Korea's nuclear status, which it enshrined in its constitution in 2023, would be regarded as "an open declaration of war".

"Our possession of nuclear weapons is an absolutely irreversible choice as long as malicious forces exist ⁠that use nuclear weapons as a means of achieving hegemony," Kim said. KIM CITES US NUCLEAR ALLIANCES

Kim justified the buildup by citing what he described as growing nuclear threats from the United States and its allies. The United States ​had "incited its vassal states" near North Korea to acquire nuclear-powered submarines by introducing the "dangerous precedent of nuclear proliferation through AUKUS to Northeast Asia," he said, referring to the trilateral security pact involving ⁠the United States, Britain and Australia.

He also accused Washington of building a "nuclear military alliance system" by trying to share and use nuclear weapons with its allies. South Korea is pursuing nuclear-powered submarines after US President Donald Trump approved the plan in October last year. The ⁠topic ​has also been under discussion in Japan.

Analysts said the visit carried a message for Washington amid speculation about US-North Korea diplomatic contact. "This is not so much North Korea permanently closing the door to dialogue with the United States as a strategy of raising the bar: 'denuclearisation talks' are over, and if talks open in future, it will deal only on a 'nuclear state versus nuclear state' basis," said ⁠Lim Eul-chul, a professor at South Korea's Kyungnam University.

Shin Jong-woo, secretary-general of the Korea Defence and Security Forum, said Kim's reference to "multiple domains" could signal targets beyond the Korean peninsula, including the US mainland. Kim's ⁠intent "seems to be that with no alternatives now, Pyongyang ⁠will build up its nuclear forces further and head toward a setup in which it can confront the US," Shin said.

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006, with its last and most powerful test in 2017. South Korea's defence minister said in August that Pyongyang was believed to ‌possess between 80 and 120 nuclear ‌warheads, but said the estimate came from private research organisations and could not be officially confirmed.