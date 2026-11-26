Vietnam's ​trade ministry said it is ​working with the ‌US to ​complete a trade deal as soon as possible, hours after the Trump administration rolled ‌out new tariffs on 14 trading partners to fight excess factory capacity.

"The Ministry of Industry and Trade will coordinate with relevant US agencies to ‌fully participate in the next stages of the USTR's investigation process, ‌including registering for, attending and presenting views, and responding to US questions at the public hearing," the ministry said in a statement. US President Donald Trump ⁠fired ​off a new ⁠tariff salvo on Wednesday on 14 major trading partners including Vietnam, China, Japan and ⁠the European Union, proposing new maximum potential rates of 20% to 40% ​to counter excess industrial capacity that he says the countries in ⁠question are promoting.

The US is Vietnam's largest export market; the US's trade deficit ⁠with ​Vietnam is the largest that it has with any partner. The trade ministry is "preparing and submitting rebuttal comments on the preliminary ⁠findings as well as on inaccurate submissions and allegations made by interested ⁠parties, and consulting ⁠and engaging with relevant US authorities to help ensure an appropriate conclusion," it said in the statement.