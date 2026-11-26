Judge bars US FCC from taking steps to threaten ABC's broadcast license
A US judge on Wednesday barred the Federal Communications Commission from continuing to take steps that threaten ABC's broadcast license, saying the agency appears to be carrying out a retaliatory campaign driven by President Donald Trump. "This is not a close case," US District Judge Loren Alikhan wrote. ABC has a "weighty interest in 'vindicating their right to be free of retaliation for (their) protected speech,'" the judge wrote.
FCC Chair Brendan Carr "has taken President Trump's rhetoric as his marching orders," the judge added.