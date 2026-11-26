​A ​US judge ‌on Wednesday barred ​the Federal Communications Commission ‌from continuing to take steps that threaten ABC's broadcast license, saying ‌the agency appears to be ‌carrying out a retaliatory campaign driven by President Donald Trump. "This is ⁠not ​a ⁠close case," US District Judge ⁠Loren Alikhan wrote. ABC has a "weighty ​interest in 'vindicating their right to ⁠be free of retaliation for (their) ⁠protected ​speech,'" the judge wrote.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr "has taken ⁠President Trump's rhetoric as his marching ⁠orders," ⁠the judge added.