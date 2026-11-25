China's Shenzhou-24 space flight launched successfully on Wednesday morning, with its three-man crew including a Pakistani national, who will be the first foreign astronaut to board the Tiangong space station. Using a Long March-2F rocket, the spacecraft took off at 8:18 a.m. (0018 GMT) from the ‌Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

Zeeshan Ali, a 40-year-old pilot who has become the first Pakistani in orbit, will work as a payload specialist and is set to stay at the station for 5 to 10 days, conducting experiments. He is accompanied by Chinese commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi.

Minutes after the launch, the three were seen flipping through a manual on a live ‌feed broadcast by state-run CCTV, which reported that the crew were in good condition. China is promoting Tiangong as a hub for international cooperation while the NASA-led International Space Station faces possible ‌retirement by 2030.

To prepare for the flight, Ali trained for seven months in Beijing, during which he underwent intensive Chinese-language classes, learning Chinese songs and reading Chinese poetry. He also practised calligraphy and played table tennis. "I'm not flying for myself. I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder," Ali told reporters on Tuesday.

Space cooperation between China and Pakistan dates back to the early 1990s. China has launched Pakistani satellites and a Pakistani-built rover is also set to ⁠fly on ​a Chinese lunar mission around 2028. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz ⁠Sharif called the flight "a historic first" in a post on X on Tuesday and thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying, "Pakistan-China friendship is surpassing the heights of the Himalayas, in its journey to outer space."

While Ali's stay is much shorter than ⁠the usual six-month rotation for a Chinese astronaut, it is a big deal for Pakistan. "It brings prestige, important science and technology know-how, and a level of deeper collaboration and diplomatic goodwill with China," said Blaine ​Curcio, founder of Hong Kong-based Orbital Gateway Consulting.

A LONG STAY FOR ONE CHINESE ASTRONAUT China's self-built station, named Tiangong or Celestial Palace in Chinese, has been fully operational since late ⁠2022. It can host up to six astronauts during handovers when an arriving three-person crew overlaps with the departing crew.

This time, the handover will be different. Shenzhou-23 commander Zhu Yangzhu will stay on to support Beijing's study of how the human ⁠body ​copes in space — a crucial step towards a planned crewed mission to the moon and a potential journey to Mars. The rest of the Shenzhou-23 crew will depart Tiangong alongside Ali.

Zhu, who will stay for a year, will hold the record for the longest single stay in orbit by a Chinese astronaut by the time he leaves. China's goal of human presence on ⁠the moon by 2030 remains unchanged following the delay to its Chang'e-7 lunar mission, which failed to meet launch conditions this year amid adverse weather linked to a tropical storm.

That compares with ⁠the US target of 2028 to return ⁠humans to the moon amid a tense race for a moon base buildup, a stepping stone to eventual human exploration of Mars. China plans to establish a research base on the moon by 2035 with Russia. Washington has warned that Beijing could seek to dominate access to resource-rich areas ‌of the moon. Beijing rejects ‌such allegations, saying it advocates peaceful use of outer space.