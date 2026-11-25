Australia apologises to LGBTQ veterans for past discrimination in the military
The Australian government issued a formal apology on Wednesday to current and former LGBTQ service members for harm caused by decades of discriminatory policies.
The Australian government issued a formal apology on Wednesday to current and former LGBTQ service members for harm caused by decades of discriminatory policies.
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