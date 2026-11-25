The US dollar took a breather on Wednesday ‌ahead ​of inflation and growth data, the last major readings before a December Federal Reserve policy meeting at which traders see a 97% chance of an interest rate hike.

The yen held steady following figures showing Japan's service-sector prices jumped to ‌a 36-year high in October. The Australian dollar climbed after data showing hotter-than-forecast inflation in October. Investor attention now turns to the release of US gross domestic product data for the third quarter as well as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The greenback gave up ground on Tuesday as concern crept back into the AI trade that has attracted ‌vast sums of capital to the US.

"The whole of November has been a really, really strong month for the US dollar," Rodrigo Catril, a senior ‌FX strategist at the National Australia Bank, said on a podcast. "So it's a little bit of a consolidation story in currencies rather than safe haven for the US dollar as the theme." The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was flat at 103.85 following a 0.44% slide in the prior session. The euro was down 0.03% at $1.0961.

The yen edged 0.03% lower to 159.28 a ⁠dollar, while sterling ​weakened 0.05% to $1.3106. With no end in ⁠sight to the Middle East crisis, elevated oil prices have kept central banks in a hawkish posture to rein in inflation. Euro zone policymaker Olaf Sleijpen said on Tuesday the European Central Bank is ⁠likely to raise its policy interest rate in December, though the path after that is unclear.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 97% odds of a Fed hike in December, ​and a 66% chance of an additional increase in January, showed the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. But with concern about the viability of the ⁠AI trade driving recent share selling, investors have begun to question how much the Fed can tighten policy without crimping the economy. On Wednesday, the US Commerce Department is widely expected to report that the Personal ⁠Consumption ​Expenditures index nudged up 0.3% in October, compared with a 0.5% gain in the month before. The agency will also release its second estimate of GDP for the third quarter, which market participants expect to show that the economy grew at a 3.5% annualised rate.

In Japan, a key gauge of service-sector inflation jumped 4.2% ⁠in October from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, a sign of broadening price pressure that bolsters the case for a near-term interest rate ⁠hike by the central bank. Data also on ⁠Wednesday showed Australian consumer prices climbed by more than markets expected in October, while a stubbornly high reading for core inflation underlined why the policy interest rate has risen five times this year.

The Australian dollar strengthened 0.29% versus the greenback to $0.6657, ‌while New Zealand's kiwi ‌weakened 0.09% to $0.5477. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 0.52% to $59,507.77, while ether declined 0.54% to $1,669.73.