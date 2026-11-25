Australia ​and Solomon Islands signed a security pact ​on Wednesday that makes Canberra ‌the country's ​defence partner of choice, marking a shift for the Pacific archipelago that previously signed a similar deal with China. The deal will ‌see Australia take a greater role in Solomon Islands' police and border force, the leaders of the countries said in a joint statement, and requires Honiara to consult on critical infrastructure.

"Australia is ‌proud to be the Solomon Islands' main security partner, and that's a responsibility that ‌we take seriously," Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a press conference with his counterpart Matthew Wale. The deal is a victory for Canberra, which is battling China for influence in the region and recently signed similar agreements ⁠with ​Papua New Guinea, ⁠Vanuatu and Fiji.

It also signals a significant shift by Wale, a long-time China critic who had appeared to ⁠soften his stance in recent years. "Solomon Islands has been for a number of years a source ​of uncertainty and doubt in the region. Those days are done," Wale said.

Wale was highly ⁠critical of the 2022 security deal with China, echoing the United States and other Pacific nations, saying it would ⁠affect ​regional security and could jeopardise relationships with existing partners. But in 2025, he led a delegation to Beijing, where he praised China's economic development and said his party supported the ⁠one-China principle.

Australian media reported on Wednesday Solomon Islands' pact with Beijing had been scrapped, though ⁠Wale declined to ⁠comment on the status of the deal, citing a non-disclosure agreement. A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request ‌for comment.