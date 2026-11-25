North ​Korea ‌has expelled ​the head of Switzerland's ‌diplomatic office in Pyongyang and ordered the envoy to ‌leave within 48 hours, ‌its Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said ⁠in ​a ⁠statement carried by state media ⁠KCNA the move was ​in response to Switzerland's ⁠decision to add North Korea's ⁠Songdowon ​International Children's Camp to its sanctions list, ⁠calling the measure an ⁠overtly ⁠hostile act against the country.