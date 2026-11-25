North Korea expels Swiss representative, closes diplomatic office over sanctions
North Korea has expelled the head of Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang and ordered the envoy to leave within 48 hours, its Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry said in a statement carried by state media KCNA the move was in response to Switzerland's decision to add North Korea's Songdowon International Children's Camp to its sanctions list, calling the measure an overtly hostile act against the country.