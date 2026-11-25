Bangladesh raised the minimum monthly wage for garment workers by 36% to $139 on Wednesday, the smallest increase in more than a decade, despite weeks of protests that shut factories, disrupted production ‌and prompted clashes with police as workers called for wages to be doubled. The increase follows weeks of protests by garment workers seeking higher pay that shut factories, blocked highways and disrupted production in a sector that employs more than 4 million workers, supplies retailers including H&M, Zara, Walmart, Target and ‌Gap, and generates more than 80% of Bangladesh's export earnings.

The government-appointed wage board approved the new wage structure around 2 a.m. (2000 GMT) ‌on Wednesday after nearly 12 hours of talks between workers' and employers' representatives. The six-member board, including two worker representatives and two employer representatives, approved the new wage structure in a 4-2 vote, with four supporting the final 17,000 taka ($139) minimum wage while two backed the workers' demand for 18,000 taka, workers' representative Babul Akhter said. ⁠The current minimum ​wage is set at 12,500 ⁠taka.

Under the four-grade structure, monthly wages will range from 17,000 taka for Grade 4 workers to 21,500 taka for Grade 1 workers. The Grade 4 rate is ⁠4,500 taka higher than the current minimum wage set in 2023. The increase was the smallest in more than a decade, following rises of 56% in 2023, ​51% in 2018 and 77% in 2013. Workers had initially sought a minimum wage of 32,000 taka before lowering their demand ⁠to 18,000 taka during negotiations. Factory owners first proposed 15,000 taka and later raised their offer to 17,000.

The relatively modest wage hike may not be enough to quell unrest, ⁠which ​has hit production in the garment industry. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said 397 factories were unable to operate on Tuesday, while another 84 remained closed under the labour law's "no work, no pay" provision.

A BGMEA survey estimated that 317 factories lost ⁠about $428 million in production during 18 days of disruption, while buyers shifted orders worth about $254 million to other countries. Factory owners have warned ⁠that further wage increases could raise production ⁠costs and weaken competitiveness, while labour rights groups argue higher pay is needed to maintain workers' living standards and ensure long-term stability in the sector.

The new wage structure will take effect on December ‌1, with workers expected ‌to receive the revised wages from January. ($1 = 124.4000 taka)