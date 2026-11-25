Cycling-Bernal signs new contract with Netcompany INEOS
Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal said he still has "a lot to give" after signing a new contract with British outfit Netcompany INEOS.
Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal said he still has "a lot to give" after signing a new contract with British outfit Netcompany INEOS.
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