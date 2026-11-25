Jordan's State Security Court ​on Wednesday sentenced a ​man to death ‌over an ​attack that killed a security officer in the capital Amman earlier this ‌month, the armed forces said in a statement. The officer was stabbed near the Sri Lankan embassy on November 5, less ‌than two weeks after gunmen opened fire at ‌a church in the southern Karak governorate, both rare assaults in the relatively stable US ally.

The court convicted the man of carrying ⁠out ​terrorist acts resulting ⁠in death, and of possession of a weapon for terrorist purposes, the ⁠statement read. The ruling is subject to an appeal and ​an automatic review by the Court of Cassation, the ⁠statement said.

Jordan sentenced three men to death earlier this month for the ⁠church ​attack. Gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of ⁠Hamoud on October 23, killing nine people and wounding 34. Jordan's King ⁠Abdullah ⁠ordered security forces to respond with an "iron fist" after that attack.