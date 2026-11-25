Russian ​strikes ​on Ukraine's ‌energy infrastructure overnight ​caused power outages ‌in five regions, Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said on ‌Wednesday. The affected regions are ‌Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Kharkiv. The situation is ⁠most ​difficult in ⁠the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, ⁠Nekrasov said.

He added that the ​Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant ⁠lost external power after ⁠shelling ​and switched to diesel generators. It was ⁠the plant's 17th loss of ⁠external power ⁠this year, he said.