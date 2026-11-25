Russian strikes cause new outages in five Ukrainian regions, official says
Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight caused power outages in five regions, Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said on Wednesday. The affected regions are Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Kharkiv. The situation is most difficult in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, Nekrasov said.
He added that the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost external power after shelling and switched to diesel generators. It was the plant's 17th loss of external power this year, he said.