On 24 November 2026, UNESCO announced five grants for projects that will help people investigate the climate claims that matter where they live. In Bangladesh, young people will learn how to request public records, and journalists will examine whether projects intended to protect communities are delivering what they promised. In Bolivia, young Indigenous storytellers will document their own experiences in places where competing accounts of environmental change can leave the people who live there with little say in how their land is described.

UNESCO named the grantees during the COP31 Presidency event Safeguarding Climate Action: Information Integrity in Implementing the Paris Agreement in Antalya, Türkiye. The organisations receiving support from the Global Fund for Information Integrity on Climate Change are based in Bangladesh, Bolivia, Pakistan, Tunisia and Uganda. Two will lead regional projects, bringing reporters and civil society groups in Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Ethiopia and Zambia into the work.

The five projects approach a common problem from different starting points. A resident may want to know what became of a promised climate investment, a reporter covering a flood may need to trace a claim to its source, and an environmental advocate who publishes a correction may face threats online. The grants will support the people doing each part of that work, from gathering records and recording accounts in local languages to investigating who finances misleading information.

Who gets to check the promises made to a community?

In Bangladesh, the Media Resources Development Initiative will run Climate Literacy for Information Integrity in five climate-vulnerable districts. Young participants will learn to use right-to-information requests and other methods to question claims about climate issues in their communities. For someone who has heard that a local project will make their district more resilient, a public record offers a place to begin asking precise questions about what was promised and what evidence would show that the work had been done.

Journalism fellowships and mentoring will give reporters support to pursue two related lines of investigation. One concerns the networks through which climate disinformation spreads, including how a misleading account can reach people through several sources. The other concerns the performance of resilience projects themselves, a question that matters to residents regardless of how widely a claim has circulated or who first made it.

In Bolivia, Centro de Estudios Populares and Fundación Muy Waso will investigate misleading environmental narratives in the Chaco, Pantanal and Chiquitanía. Indigenous young people will document their experiences through storytelling and help shape the materials used to communicate them, including work produced in Guaraní. That choice matters when a story concerns a community whose members may know the landscape intimately but have had few opportunities to describe what they see in the language they use at home.

The Bolivian partners will also examine who has the power to shape public accounts of environmental issues in the three regions. A young person's account of a change they have observed and an investigation into how a misleading narrative gained influence answer different questions, both of which readers need room to consider. The project brings those perspectives together by making community participation part of how the reporting is produced.

Following climate claims through floods, heatwaves and water crises

Pakistan's Peace and Justice Network will map the people and organisations behind climate disinformation, the narratives they promote and the funding models that sustain their work. Floods and heatwaves are among the situations the researchers will examine, when people trying to understand events close to home may encounter several versions of the same claim. Following the money gives investigators another way to examine why a particular account continues to circulate and whose interests its repetition may serve.

The network plans to develop verification tools supported by artificial intelligence and back investigative reporting on the claims its research uncovers. Policymakers will also take part in discussions about the findings, giving them access to evidence about how climate disinformation operates in Pakistan. Linking those discussions to specific investigations should give participants something concrete to examine, such as the path a claim followed or the financial arrangements that helped it reach an audience.

Based in Tunisia, ARTICLE 19 MENA will support eight journalists covering environmental issues across Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon and Jordan. Reporters investigating water crises and extreme heat will receive training, mentoring, safety guidance and help producing their stories. They will learn to use access-to-information laws to obtain evidence, a skill that can become especially valuable when an official statement leaves unanswered questions about a public decision or the response to a shortage.

Protecting the people who publish what they find

The Uganda-based Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa, known as CIPESA, will lead a project spanning Uganda, Ethiopia and Zambia. Its work brings together journalists, activists and civil society organisations that investigate climate claims or challenge misleading accounts in public. Digital security will sit alongside research and fact-checking so that the people publishing their findings can also take steps to protect themselves against online threats.

For a journalist or advocate, establishing that a claim is misleading settles only one part of the problem when speaking publicly can invite abuse. CIPESA's approach recognises that the ability to share evidence safely affects whether that evidence reaches the people who could use it. Safety guidance is also part of the support for the eight journalists working with ARTICLE 19 MENA, alongside the time and practical assistance needed to bring an investigation to publication.

The grants put decisions about what to investigate close to the communities concerned. In one district, the most revealing evidence might be a record obtained through a young person's request; in another region, it might begin with a question raised by a Guaraní-speaking resident who has heard an unfamiliar account of their own surroundings. For readers trying to judge a climate claim, the value of that work lies in being able to see where an account came from, whose experience it includes and what evidence supports it.