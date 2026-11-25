European shares rise on consumer boost; markets await US tariffs, inflation
European shares opened higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in consumer-facing personal and household goods and retail stocks, while investors awaited more details on new tariffs and an inflation report in the US.
The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.5% to 636.01 points by 0819 GMT. The personal and household goods sector rose 1.9%, the biggest gainer among peers, with The Swatch Group and Richemont up 6% and 3% respectively.
Sentiment towards luxury stocks improved after Remy Cointreau unveiled new sales, profit and cash-generation targets through fiscal 2031/32 and raised its operating margin growth outlook for the current financial year. Shares of the French spirits maker jumped 10.2%.
Meanwhile, investors awaited findings of a US probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in major trading partners, with new duties expected to stack on top of President Donald Trump's previous tariffs, according to reports. They also awaited the crucial personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation report in the US that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy going ahead.
Technology investor Prosus fell 3.4% after reporting a profit miss, bringing the technology sector down 1.1%, the most among peers.