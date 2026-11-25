European shares opened higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in consumer-facing ‌personal and household goods and retail stocks, while investors awaited more details on new tariffs and an inflation report in the US.

The pan-European ‌STOXX 600 edged up 0.5% to 636.01 points by 0819 GMT. The ‌personal and household goods sector rose 1.9%, the biggest gainer among peers, with The Swatch Group and Richemont up 6% and 3% respectively.

Sentiment towards luxury stocks ⁠improved ​after Remy Cointreau unveiled ⁠new sales, profit and cash-generation targets through fiscal 2031/32 and raised its operating margin ⁠growth outlook for the current financial year. Shares of the French spirits ​maker jumped 10.2%.

Meanwhile, investors awaited findings of a US probe ⁠aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in major trading partners, with new duties expected ⁠to ​stack on top of President Donald Trump's previous tariffs, according to reports. They also awaited the crucial personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation ⁠report in the US that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy ⁠going ahead.

Technology ⁠investor Prosus fell 3.4% after reporting a profit miss, bringing the technology sector down 1.1%, the most among ‌peers.