United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) Central Spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan has strongly condemned the reported remarks by Pakistan's Federal Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, indicating the possibility of a major security operation in Poonch district and further action against the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). In a post on X, Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan said the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) had organised an All Parties Consultative Conference in Islamabad on November 23 to deliberate on the prevailing crisis in Rawalakot and other areas of Poonch district in PoJK, and explore peaceful solutions through dialogue, consultation and political engagement.

Welcoming the initiative, he expressed hope that the conference would produce positive and constructive outcomes, paving the way for peace, stability and the protection of fundamental human rights. However, he criticised what he described as threatening rhetoric, aggressive language and confrontational approaches adopted by Pakistani ministers at a time when political leaders and stakeholders were making efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully.

Nasir Aziz Khan reiterated that the use of force against peaceful protesters in PoJK could not resolve the region's political, economic and humanitarian grievances. He said bullets, guns and military operations would only result in further destruction, chaos, human suffering and bloodshed. He urged the Pakistani establishment and government to address all outstanding issues through meaningful dialogue, negotiations and peaceful political engagement.

Referring to the six-member committee headed by former President and Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, he called on the authorities to give the committee a genuine opportunity to facilitate dialogue and find a peaceful resolution to the crisis. The UKPNP spokesperson also urged Pakistani authorities to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from military operations, respect fundamental human rights and engage sincerely with the Joint Awami Action Committee and other relevant stakeholders.

He emphasised that the people of PoJK deserved peace, dignity, justice and respect for their fundamental rights, while underlining the importance of protecting human lives and respecting the right to peaceful protest. Concluding his statement, Nasir Aziz Khan called for dialogue over confrontation and negotiations over military operations, stressing that peaceful engagement remained the most responsible and sustainable way forward. (ANI)