Nasdaq futures fell more than 2% on Wednesday after reports of new US tariff plans dented investor sentiment, while inflation data due later ‌in the day could offer a final clue on monetary policy ahead of the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

The Trump administration could unveil new duties on a broad range of imports from 16 major US trading partners following a probe into ‌excess industrial capacity, Reuters reported. The tariffs would add to measures imposed during President Donald Trump's second term ‌and partly replace duties struck down by the US Supreme Court in February.

Markets are also awaiting the US PCE inflation report at 8:30 a.m. ET, the final major data release before the year's last Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Third-quarter GDP data is due at ⁠the same ​time. Fed funds futures traders ⁠are pricing in a 97% chance of a Fed rate hike in December and a 63% chance of another increase in January, according ⁠to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

At 4:32 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 377 points, or 0.75%, and S&P 500 E-minis ​were down 94.5 points, or 1.31%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 584.25 points, or 2.22%. Chip stocks led the ⁠losses in premarket trading. Nvidia fell 4.9%, while Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and Marvell Technology dropped more than 5%.

Wall Street has been rattled ⁠this ​month as investors question whether the debt-fueled AI spending boom will pay off. The reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO after his removal earlier this month offered temporary relief on Monday, when the S&P 500 and ⁠Nasdaq posted their biggest one-day gains since April 2025, when Trump paused his "Liberation Day" tariffs.

Despite Monday's recovery, both ⁠indexes were on track ⁠for their worst November since 2008 as broader concerns persisted. Among other movers, Dell Technologies shares fell 6%, even after the company raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts.

US markets ‌will be closed ‌on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.