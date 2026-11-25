​The Kremlin ​said on ‌Wednesday that any ​government would want to respond ‌to an attempt on the lives of its servicemen after the Libyan ‌National Army General Command said on ‌Tuesday it would respond to Ukraine killing two of its servicemen in a ⁠weekend ​drone ⁠attack on the port of Benghazi which ⁠targeted a Russian warship.

Ukraine's foreign ​minister said on Tuesday that the ⁠attack against a Russian military vessel ⁠and ​cargo ship in Libyan waters at the weekend was a ⁠legitimate act of self-defence, following criticism from ⁠the ⁠government in Tripoli.