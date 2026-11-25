Kremlin says it's normal for Libyans to want to respond to Ukraine after 2 Libyans were killed in port attack
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that any government would want to respond to an attempt on the lives of its servicemen after the Libyan National Army General Command said on Tuesday it would respond to Ukraine killing two of its servicemen in a weekend drone attack on the port of Benghazi which targeted a Russian warship.
Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday that the attack against a Russian military vessel and cargo ship in Libyan waters at the weekend was a legitimate act of self-defence, following criticism from the government in Tripoli.