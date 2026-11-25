Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey urged financial institutions and digital investment platforms to prioritise informed investment decisions over product sales, emphasising the need for greater transparency in investment costs and risks amid growing retail participation in India's capital markets. Speaking at the Dhanam BFSI Summit 2026 in Kochi, Pandey stressed that financial inclusion must translate into financial empowerment, enabling investors to make decisions based on their financial goals and understanding of risks.

“Financial institutions and digital platforms must clearly explain products, costs and risks, and communicate responsibly. The real test is not how many products are sold, but whether investors can choose wisely,” Pandey said. Citing SEBI's 2025 Investor Survey, the chairman highlighted the gap between financial awareness and actual participation in the securities market.

“Around 63% of households knew of at least one securities-market product, but only 9.5% participated. Even among investors, only 36% had moderate or high market knowledge,” he said. The findings assume significance as India's securities market now has more than 15 crore unique investors, while mutual funds manage assets worth around Rs 83 lakh crore. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and digital platforms have helped make investing accessible to more households.

“Opening an investment account takes minutes. Understanding a product takes longer. Does the investor know its costs and risks? Does it suit their financial goals? Can they recognize a fraudulent promise?” Pandey said. Highlighting measures taken by the market regulator to improve transparency and protect investors, Pandey said SEBI has made direct plans the default option on mutual fund companies' digital platforms, with the higher costs associated with regular plans clearly disclosed.

He added that initiatives such as SEBI Check, validated UPI handles and verified trading application labels are helping investors identify genuine market intermediaries and payment channels. The regulator is also expanding its investor awareness efforts through Project Jagrook, launched nationwide on October 5, 2026. The campaign uses television, radio, print, digital platforms and physical outreach in 13 languages and has generated around 37 crore social media views.

Outlining SEBI's priorities for the next phase of financial transformation, Pandey stressed the need to expand investment choices while making financial literacy an integral part of investing. “We must widen investment choices and strengthen financial literacy. Investor education must become an integral part of the investment journey,” he said.

Pandey emphasised that India's financial transformation must be measured not merely by market expansion but also by the opportunities it creates for businesses, the choices it offers investors and the financial security it brings to households. (ANI)