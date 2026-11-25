Ex-military chief Gadi Eisenkot faced a ‌fresh ​challenge on Tuesday in his long-shot bid to unseat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a left-wing faction suspended coalition talks, further complicating his potential path to power. The left-wing Democrats' announcement that they were halting talks with Eisenkot came ‌even as his Yashar party said it had reached a coalition deal with a right-wing faction whose support is viewed as critical to him potentially forming a government.

The coalition wrangling comes after an inconclusive October 27 election that left neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu with a clear path to power. Eisenkot has until December 6 to try ‌to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension. LEFT-WING DEMOCRATS FRUSTRATED BY UNITY GOVERNMENT TALKS

Eisenkot's potential partners, including Avigdor Lieberman, head of the ‌right-wing Israel Our Home party, have ruled out forming a coalition with Arab-led parties that could hand them a majority in parliament. That has frustrated Democrats chief Yair Golan, who has been pushing Eisenkot to reach a deal with parties representing Israel's 21% Arab minority to make good on his campaign promise to bring down Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader.

Golan has also been frustrated by Eisenkot's ongoing talks with ⁠Netanyahu's right-wing ​Likud party as well as ultra-Orthodox factions, aimed ⁠at exploring the possibility of forming a potential unity government. Eisenkot's party has said that its talks with Likud and the ultra-Orthodox reflect "a genuine commitment to forming the broadest government possible" and that it ⁠would explore all options to avoid another round of elections.

But in a statement late on Tuesday, Golan's Democrats said they were suspending coalition talks with Yashar, saying "we must take the ​unity option off the table". "In recent days, we have watched with concern as the talks with Likud and the ultra-Orthodox parties shape the entire negotiation," ⁠the Democrats said.

Separately, Eisenkot's Yashar and Lieberman's Israel Our Home said they had reached a coalition agreement, the first to be struck since Eisenkot was tapped on November 8 to try to form a ⁠government. DEADLOCKED ​ELECTION

Eisenkot's presumed bloc of parties — including the Democrats and Israel Our Home — won 48 seats in the election, well short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Any potential defection from that alliance would vastly complicate his path to power. Netanyahu and his traditional alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties won 53 seats, also ⁠short of a majority. The Arab-led parties won an unprecedented 19 seats, buoyed by what they view as the racist policies of Netanyahu's government.

Eisenkot was tapped by ⁠Israel's president to try to form ⁠a coalition after the Arab parties endorsed him as the best candidate for prime minister. If he fails to form a government, Netanyahu would likely be picked next. If he fails too, another round of elections would likely follow. Netanyahu remains a ‌caretaker prime minister while ‌the coalition negotiations play out and through any further elections.