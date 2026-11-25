French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech has been charged with refusing an anti-doping test, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after ‌he denied wrongdoing and said he expected to be exonerated. The ITIA, which oversees anti-doping and anti-corruption in the sport, added the case would be heard by an independent tribunal early next year and that it was disappointed details had become public.

"Following media reports and the ‌player's social media post, we can confirm that Arthur Rinderknech has been charged with refusing a test," the ITIA said via ‌email. "We go to great lengths to keep cases confidential, and we are disappointed the details have become public in this way."

The ITIA said it would not comment further on the specifics of the investigation. Rinderknech, 31, said on Wednesday he was confident an independent tribunal would clear his name after French paper L'Equipe reported ⁠that he ​could face a four-year suspension for ⁠allegedly refusing an anti-doping test in Brittany in June.

"I am aware of the reports regarding my alleged test refusal case with the ITIA, which according to ⁠the ITIA, was supposed to be kept strictly confidential," Rinderknech wrote on Instagram. "I have already advised the ITIA that I deny the allegation, and ​I have already requested that the matter be heard and determined by an independent tribunal as is my right."

WORLD NUMBER ⁠57 Rinderknech, ranked 57th in the world, said he would present details of the situation to the independent tribunal and not respond to the allegations publicly in the meantime.

"It ⁠is ​my belief that when the matter is presented to the independent tribunal I will be exonerated of the test refusal allegation," he added. "I have never taken any banned substance and I am proud of my accomplishments in professional tennis, all of which ⁠have been achieved through hard work and with integrity always."

Former Wimbledon women's champion Marketa Vondrousova received a four-year ban in June after ⁠an independent tribunal found the ⁠Czech had refused an anti-doping test in December 2025. She has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Rinderknech has not won an ATP singles title, but he reached last year's Shanghai Masters ‌final, losing to ‌his Monegasque cousin Valentin Vacherot.