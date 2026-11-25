​Thailand and Myanmar have agreed to establish six water-quality monitoring stations to investigate heavy-metal contamination in rivers along their shared border, Thai officials said on Wednesday, as concern over pollution grows in northern Thailand. A rash of mining activity ‌in Myanmar, primarily to extract gold and rare earths, has led to the release of toxic chemicals into rivers flowing into Thailand, potentially contaminating water sources for communities, Reuters has reported.

More than 2,400 mines — many of them illegal and unregulated — across mainland Southeast Asia could be releasing deadly chemicals such as cyanide and mercury into ‌river water, according to the US-based Stimson Center think tank. Thailand's Pollution Control Department said tests from March to September 2025 detected arsenic and other heavy ‌metals in water and sediment samples collected from the Kok River and its tributaries, as well as the Sai, Ruak and Mekong Rivers. The Kok flows from Myanmar's Shan State into Thailand's Chiang Rai province, while the Sai and Ruak form parts of the border.

At the first meeting of a Thai-Myanmar working group set up to tackle the pollution, both sides agreed to install ⁠four monitoring stations ​along the Kok River and two ⁠along the Sai River, according to a Thai government statement. "Both sides agreed to exchange water quality monitoring data through designated departments at least twice a year to facilitate regular information sharing and enhance coordination," ⁠the statement said.

Thailand said on Sunday that it plans to stop exporting chemicals used in rare earth mining to Myanmar and designate its side of the Kok River a "pollution ​control zone" to tackle toxic contamination. MINING IN MYANMAR'S SHAN STATE

Thai investigations have focused on mining in war-torn Myanmar as a potential source of contamination, ⁠including areas in eastern Shan State under the control of a Chinese-backed militia, according to UN experts. In the remote hillsides of Shan State, Chinese miners opened new rare earth mines under the protection ⁠of ​the United Wa State Army militia group, Reuters reported last year. China said then that Chinese firms operating abroad are required to "abide by local laws and regulations and actively fulfill their social responsibilities."

Beijing has offered technical support, including information sharing, joint surveys and the establishment of a joint laboratory, said Raweewan Bhuridej, permanent ⁠secretary of Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. "China is prepared to support cooperation between Thailand and Myanmar," Raweewan said.

Myanmar is one of the world's largest ⁠sources of rare earths that are primarily ⁠exported to China and turned into magnets that power critical goods like wind turbines, medical devices and electric vehicles. Key rare earth mining belts, including the Shan State areas bordering Thailand, are outside the control of Myanmar's military-backed government. The country has ‌been ravaged by a nationwide ‌civil war since a 2021 coup.