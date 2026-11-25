By Sahil Pandey UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities Heba Hagrass has praised India's efforts to promote the inclusion of persons with disabilities through collaboration between government institutions and civil society organisations, saying the country's approach offers valuable lessons for other nations.

Speaking to ANI, Hagrass highlighted the partnership between the government and civil society organisations as one of the most notable aspects of her recent visit to New Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, during which she interacted with government officials, civil society representatives and persons with disabilities. “I particularly liked the idea of the government working hand in hand with civil society organisations and supporting them through financial assistance, ideas and professional expertise,” she told ANI.

Highlighting the importance of grassroots-level engagement, Hagrass said civil society organisations often have better access to local communities and understand their specific requirements, enabling them to reach sections of society that government institutions may not always be able to access directly. She said coordination between the government and civil society could help ensure that assistance reaches the intended beneficiaries and addresses their actual needs.

Speaking about India's technological capabilities in the disability sector, Hagrass said the country had developed several initiatives for persons with disabilities and expressed interest in exploring possible cooperation with India's software engineering and IT sectors. Although her visit did not allow sufficient time for an extensive assessment of India's digital initiatives, she said she attended presentations on technology and was keen to explore opportunities for collaboration.

Hagrass also highlighted India's potential in the global assistive technology market, particularly in developing affordable devices and equipment for persons with disabilities. Recalling her visit to a university in Bengaluru involved in developing assistive technologies, she described the work as impressive and said India could become an important source of affordable assistive solutions for countries unable to purchase expensive technologies.

“I believe India has significant potential to provide assistive devices and technologies at affordable prices. Countries that cannot afford expensive assistive technologies could look towards India as an important source,” she said. She added that India had an opportunity to strengthen its position in the global market by offering quality assistive technologies at competitive prices.

On understanding India's progress and areas requiring further attention, Hagrass emphasised the importance of engaging with both government representatives and persons with disabilities to obtain a comprehensive picture of the situation. She said consultations with government officials helped understand the policies and support mechanisms in place, while interactions with persons with disabilities and their representative organisations provided insights into whether the assistance was reaching the right beneficiaries and addressing their concerns.

“By listening to both sides, we can understand the reality on the ground and get a clearer picture of the situation,” she said. Hagrass's remarks highlight the importance of government-civil society partnerships, grassroots outreach and affordable technological solutions in strengthening disability inclusion, while underscoring India's potential to contribute to accessible assistive technology beyond its borders. (ANI)