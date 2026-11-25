Companies linked to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang triggered his brief resignation, raised financing against AI computing equipment valued at around USD 301 million for major data centres in China, according to a Reuters report. Chinese central bank documents reviewed by Reuters identified up to 764 artificial intelligence (AI) servers and modules valued at USD 270 million, alongside networking equipment worth USD 31 million. Much of the hardware was listed at a major AI data centre in Shanghai.

The records revealed that businesses linked to Alice Huang's family and associates helped finance and equip China's AI industry, even as US authorities investigated whether her Singapore-based company, Megaspeed, facilitated Chinese customers' access to restricted Nvidia technology. The financing arrangements highlight how Chinese technology companies are securing access to expensive AI computing infrastructure amid tightening US restrictions on advanced processors.

On Monday, the US Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist. The company has denied wrongdoing and maintained that Alice Huang left the firm in August 2025. Alice Huang formerly controlled Megaspeed, a major overseas buyer of Nvidia processors. Her relationship with Jensen Huang, who resigned earlier this month before being reinstated 11 days later, has intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's business links with China.

However, Reuters noted that the records do not establish whether the servers contained chips prohibited from being exported to China or how and when the equipment entered the country. Century Litong, an Nvidia preferred cloud partner, emerged as a key business involved in the financing arrangements. Financial records showed five leasing transactions covering up to 512 servers valued at around USD 200 million between May and December 2024.

Four of the transactions listed equipment at the Yangtze River Delta AI supercomputing centre in Shanghai, a USD 6.3 billion complex developed by gaming company Century Huatong, in which Tencent holds a roughly 10 per cent stake. A Tencent spokesperson clarified that the company had never owned or operated the data centre project and that its investment in Century Huatong was focused on the gaming business.

"Tencent has never entered into or otherwise had any commercial relationship with Megaspeed or any of its subsidiaries," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Reuters. Corporate records also linked Century Litong, Century Longteng and Century Huatong to Alice Huang's sister, Huang Yu, and her husband, investment executive Kang Wei. (ANI)