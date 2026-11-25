Cumulative expenditure on 1,862 ongoing Central Sector infrastructure projects stood at Rs 17.87 lakh crore as of October 2026, accounting for 46.88 per cent of their total revised project cost of Rs 38.11 lakh crore, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday. According to the ministry's Monthly Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects, 649 projects, accounting for around 35 per cent of the total monitored projects, have achieved over 80 per cent physical progress, while 326 projects, or around 18 per cent, have crossed 80 per cent financial completion.

Of the 1,862 ongoing infrastructure projects being monitored across 17 Central ministries and departments, 790 are mega projects costing Rs 1,000 crore and above, while 1,072 are major projects costing below Rs 1,000 crore. Sector-wise, transport and logistics accounted for the largest share, with 1,324 projects worth Rs 20.37 lakh crore, followed by the energy sector with 229 projects worth Rs 11.31 lakh crore.

Together, these two sectors accounted for 83.41 per cent of the total monitored projects and approximately 83.11 per cent of the aggregate revised project cost. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways accounted for the highest number of ongoing projects at 972, representing 52 per cent of the total, with a revised project cost of Rs 9.55 lakh crore.

The Ministry of Railways followed with 288 ongoing projects worth Rs 7.38 lakh crore, while the Ministry of Power had 108 projects worth Rs 6.55 lakh crore. Among infrastructure categories, water and sanitation recorded the highest cumulative expenditure-to-project-cost ratio at 69.95 per cent, followed by transport and logistics at 50.64 per cent and communication at 48.78 per cent. The energy sector recorded an expenditure ratio of 39.49 per cent.

During October 2026, 38 additional infrastructure projects were brought under monitoring through the ministry's PAIMANA platform, including 23 projects from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Major newly onboarded projects included the Rs 4,464 crore eight-lane access-controlled highway connecting Vadhavan Port to NH-48, the Rs 3,842.41 crore highway project in Madhya Pradesh and the Rs 2,169.04 crore Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase 2A.

Meanwhile, notable projects commissioned during October included the Rs 4,445 crore renewable energy transmission scheme in Karnataka and the Rs 884.1 crore rebuilding of coke oven batteries at the Bhilai Steel Plant. (ANI)