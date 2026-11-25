By Shailesh Yadav Officials of Meta met leaders of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday to discuss how content moderation and restrictions work on its platforms, sources told ANI.

The meeting comes amid protests by IYC members outside Meta-affiliated offices over suspended Instagram accounts. A source told ANI that during the meeting, Meta officials stressed that the company maintains a neutral stance towards all political parties and their content.

They also expressed concern over the targeting of employees and the protests at Meta offices, sources said. Meta's public policy team met Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson of Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms, who was accompanied by IYC leaders.

Since November 20, IYC members have protested outside Meta-affiliated offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram. Police personnel were deployed at the locations to manage the demonstrations. The youth wing has issued a seven-day ultimatum demanding the restoration of suspended Instagram accounts and the lifting of restrictions.

Meta officials told the delegation that, under the IT Rules, posting, uploading, sharing or transmitting content in certain prohibited categories is barred on its platforms. They said the prohibition applies equally to synthetically generated information, meaning content created or substantially modified using artificial intelligence, machine learning or other computational tools, including deepfakes and AI-generated text, images, audio and video.

The company said it makes reasonable and appropriate efforts to keep such content off its platforms, through the following measures: - Proactive detection: Automated tools are used to detect and review potentially violating content under Meta's Community Standards. Access to certain types of content in India is also restricted automatically, based on legal requirements under the IT Rules.

- User reporting: Users can report content they believe violates the rules through reporting tools on each platform. - Legal orders: Meta reviews and acts on valid legal orders from authorised government agencies and courts in India, as listed in its Content Restrictions Based on Local Laws Report.

- Content review: Reported and detected content is reviewed against the Community Standards and applicable Indian law. Meta officials told the delegation that when content is found to violate Indian law, the company may restrict access locally to individual posts, images, videos or other content that breaches the IT Rules or is covered by a valid legal order. Users are notified when their content is restricted.

The company may also temporarily or permanently restrict access to accounts on the same grounds, and account holders are notified of such action. (ANI)