The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday retained the BSE 200 and Nifty CPSE indices in its list of 'Significant Indices', despite both indices failing to meet the prescribed assets under management (AUM) threshold during the half-yearly review period from January to June 2026. The market regulator, in a circular, said the existing list of significant indices under the SEBI (Index Providers) Regulations, 2024, will remain unchanged following the half-yearly review.

Under SEBI's circular dated May 5, 2026, a benchmark or index is considered significant if the daily average cumulative AUM tracking the benchmark or index across mutual fund schemes exceeds Rs 20,000 crore for each of the preceding six months, ending June 30 and December 31 every year. During the latest review, the BSE 200 and Nifty CPSE indices did not meet the prescribed threshold. However, SEBI retained both indices in accordance with the provisions of its earlier circular.

"However, these indices are being retained in the list in terms of Para 5 of the said circular," SEBI said. As per Para 5 of SEBI's circular dated May 5, 2026, an index included in the list of 'Significant Indices' shall continue to remain on the list unless the cumulative AUM tracking or benchmarking such an index fails to meet the prescribed threshold for a continuous period of three years, equivalent to six consecutive half-yearly reviews.

Accordingly, the BSE 200 and Nifty CPSE indices continue to retain their significant index status despite not meeting the threshold during the latest review period. The regulator further clarified that all other provisions of the earlier circular would remain unchanged and that the latest circular would come into force with immediate effect.

The circular has been issued to protect the interests of investors in securities and to promote the development and regulation of the securities market. The circular is addressed to all index providers, stock exchanges, mutual funds, asset management companies and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). (ANI)