Wall Street's main indexes were ‌on ​track to open sharply lower on Wednesday following persistent selling in AI-linked stocks and fresh US tariff proposals as investors assessed a key inflation report. Chipmakers led the declines in premarket trading. Nvidia fell 6.3%, Micron Technology was off 8.3%, and Advanced Micro ‌Devices and Marvell Technology dropped 7% and 6.6%, respectively.

In hyperscalers, Alphabet fell 4.8%, Amazon shed 3.2%, while Microsoft and Meta were down 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively. Anthropic dropped 5.3%. The AI startup closed Tuesday at $81.90, below its $83 IPO price, on the heels of a blockbuster market debut last week.

Wall Street has been rattled this month by mounting doubts over whether ‌the debt-fueled boom in AI spending can generate sufficient returns. Meanwhile, the US proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners to combat what it calls structural ‌excess industrial capacity, reviving global trade tensions.

China will face the highest tariff rates, with the proposed 20% excess-capacity tariffs being in addition to the roughly 25% duties imposed during US President Donald Trump's first term in office. The extra levies could cloud the outlook for investors already grappling with the prospect of interest rates staying higher for longer, as inflation has accelerated amid a sustained rise in oil prices tied to ⁠the US-Iran ​war.

"The immediate pivot by the administration to ⁠focus on new tariffs certainly has caused concern to investors, especially around the persistent inflation that we've been facing and what that might mean for rates and the Fed," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist ⁠at B. Riley Wealth. Hogan also said tariff concerns were overshadowing economic data, which showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 0.3% on a monthly basis and 3.8% annually in ​October, both in line with estimates.

The core figure, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, rose 3.3% last month, a tad more than the expected 3.2%. Separately, ⁠the US economy grew 4.3% in the third quarter, higher than the expected 3.5%, a preliminary estimate showed.

The data reinforced bets the US Federal Reserve will hike rates by at least 25 basis points before ⁠the ​end of 2026. At 08:49 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis fell 642 points, or 1.28%, S&P 500 E-minis shed 145.5 points, or 2.02%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis lost 808.75 points, or 3.08%.

Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO after his removal earlier this month provided only temporary relief at the start of the week. The S&P ⁠500 and the Nasdaq posted their biggest one-day gains since April 2025 on Monday. Despite the rebound, on Wednesday, both indexes remained on track for their worst November since ⁠2008 as broader concerns persisted.

Among other stocks, ⁠Dell Technologies fell 7% even after raising its annual revenue and profit forecasts. Workday dropped 4.9% after the HR and finance software firm reported a decline in third-quarter net income due to restructuring charges despite higher revenue.

US markets will be closed for ‌Thanksgiving on Thursday and will operate ‌a shortened session on Friday.