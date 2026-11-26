Moscow says recent Putin-Takaichi meeting will hopefully improve countries' ties
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Moscow hoped a recent meeting in Shenzhen, China between President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi would help improve bilateral ties between the two countries.
Takaichi raised issues with Putin including the detention of a Japanese national in Russia and the protection of Japanese companies at the meeting this month on the sidelines of the APEC summit.