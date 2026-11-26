The ​Russian ‌Foreign Ministry said ​on Thursday that Moscow ‌hoped a recent meeting in Shenzhen, China between President ‌Vladimir Putin and ‌Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi would help improve bilateral ⁠ties between ​the ⁠two countries.

Takaichi raised issues with ⁠Putin including the detention of ​a Japanese national in ⁠Russia and the protection ⁠of ​Japanese companies at the meeting this ⁠month on the sidelines of ⁠the ⁠APEC summit.