A judo champion, a Riviera mayor and a former French prime minister are the latest pretenders ​to the Elysee, but despite injecting some intrigue into the presidential election none of them ‌have ​dislodged far-right leader Marine Le Pen and hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon from the top of the polls.

In the past few weeks five-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner declared his intention to run, former Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin launched a long-anticipated campaign, and David Lisnard, the mayor of Cannes, has surged in opinion polls, overtaking former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in some surveys. President Emmanuel Macron's insurgent victory nearly ‌a decade ago shattered the traditional party system, but his rise has hollowed out the political centre and encouraged a growing cast of hopefuls. There are more than 30 declared or prospective candidates.

"Governing parties have weakened and candidates increasingly emerge from the media spotlight," Socialist lawmaker Romain Eskenazi told Reuters. "People say: 'Why not me?'" For now, polls suggest the crowded field may be helping rather than hurting the two frontrunners by leaving them without a credible mainstream rival who can marshal support from moderate, centre-right and mainstream-left voters.

With France rocked by protests and politicians struggling to tame ‌a bulging deficit, many voters appear unimpressed by the presidential offering. In a November 12 Odoxa poll for Le Figaro, more than three-quarters of respondents said the high number of candidates showed that "many people have overinflated egos".

RIGHTWINGER LISNARD SURGES, OTHERS WAIT IN WINGS Lisnard ‌is the best performer so far after Le Pen and Melenchon. The free-market conservative scored 11% in a recent RTL-Toluna poll, ahead of Philippe on 9%, pushing Macron's former prime minister into fifth place behind centre-left candidate Raphael Glucksmann.

Lisnard argues that France's establishment has failed to tackle debt, crime and red tape. He has echoed Argentine President Javier Milei by filming himself shredding regulations. Long regarded as the strongest contender from France's pro-business centre, Philippe has been the main loser from Lisnard's rise, with some saying his campaign lacks momentum and clear ideas.

But others dismiss Lisnard's rise as temporary. "I think it's a bubble," Pieyre-Alexandre Anglade, a lawmaker from Macron's party, told Reuters.

At ⁠the annual mayors' ​gathering in Paris, where candidates seek endorsements to make the ballot, many ⁠officials remained undecided. Eric Berlivet, mayor of Roche-la-Moliere near Lyon, said he admired both Lisnard and Philippe, and would pick his candidate in January. "We've been disappointed too often by national leaders," he said. "I want someone who makes everyday life easier."

There has been talk of a primary between the centrist and rightwing candidates, but the ⁠politicians have so far not agreed on a process. "Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Melenchon may be leading the polls, but our responsibility is to unite the centre and the right, not launch a primary that would sow confusion and deepen divisions," Jeremie Patrier-Leitus, a spokesperson for Philippe's campaign, told Reuters.

Despite having no ​political experience, Riner polls around 4%, outperforming several established party leaders such as Greens leader Marine Tondelier and Communist veteran Fabien Roussel. De Villepin, who has won support for his pro-Palestinian views, polls around 3%. Riner presents himself as an outsider ⁠with fresh ideas. Asked at the mayors' conference whether he was entering the race because politicians were not up to the job, he said: "I wouldn't have necessarily phrased it like that, but yes."

There has also been speculation about a possible late run by European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, who will step down in February — two months ⁠before ​the April first-round vote. She scored as much as 14% in a recent poll for Politico, but she has remained mum about her intentions. Former Socialist President Francois Hollande has said he is also mulling putting his name forward.

LE PEN AND MELENCHON UNAFFECTED SO FAR Christian Le Bart, a political scientist at Sciences Po Rennes, said, "Being outside the main political parties has become an asset."

But it also has its limits. Riner has appeared to struggle on some policy questions and challenged mainstream thinking by saying "Ukraine was not our war". Meanwhile, de ⁠Villepin's failed 2012 presidential campaign showed how hard it can be to secure the 500 signatures from elected officials needed to make the ballot.

While the centre and traditional parties of left and right splinter into competing candidacies, Le Pen and Melenchon continue to dominate. ⁠Le Pen remains the candidate to beat, leading most first-round polls and ⁠runoff scenarios. A Paris appeals court in July upheld an embezzlement conviction for Le Pen but set the terms of her ban from public office in a way that still allows her to run, though she has appealed to the Court of Cassation, France's highest court. "She is seen as winning in almost all the second-round scenarios," Le Bart said, adding that her decade-long normalisation strategy had ‌changed her National Rally party's image.

However, he warned ‌against concluding it was a done deal, as the field will inevitably narrow as the vote nears, injecting unpredictability. "The race is far from ​over," he said.