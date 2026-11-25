Israel's military ‌killed ​a senior Hamas security official as well as his wife and two children with an airstrike on their Gaza Strip apartment early on Wednesday, Gaza's Hamas-run Interior Ministry and medics said. The airstrike that killed Mohammad Abuelouf, a Hamas ‌colonel who headed the militants' internal security service in northern Gaza, and his family was the second Israeli attack to kill a senior Hamas security official in the past 24 hours.

The Israeli military confirmed it had killed Abuelouf, whom it described as a significant figure who "served as a key source of expertise in efforts to restrict the ‌IDF’s counterterrorism operations in the Gaza Strip". Despite a year-old ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out attacks that it says target Hamas but have also ‌killed many civilians. The broader ceasefire plan, backed by US President Donald Trump, has not halted the violence or secured Hamas' disarmament.

Medics said Wednesday's airstrike had ripped through Abuelouf's apartment in the Beach refugee camp in western Gaza City, near the coast. Later in the morning, another Israeli airstrike hit Gaza City's northern Karama neighbourhood, killing one person, medics said. ABUELOUF POSED THREAT TO ISRAELIS, MILITARY SAYS

The Israeli military ⁠said Abuelouf ​had helped, during the war and more recently, ⁠to advance attacks against Israeli forces and civilians and had worked to restore the capabilities of Hamas in violation of the 2025 ceasefire deal. In a statement, Hamas accused Israel of trying to ⁠cause chaos by killing officials responsible for maintaining law and order in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, after the military killed Naeem Abu Nahel, Hamas' head of internal security for all ​Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was no escape for Hamas from his country's "long reach". Hamas' internal security service, which Abu Nahel ran and ⁠in which Abuelouf was a senior official, counters Palestinians suspected of collaboration with Israel's secret service and gathers information about its plans.

At least 1,600 Palestinians and 5 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire ⁠was ​struck in October 2025, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies. Israeli troops now control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along Gaza's coast.

Israel's assault on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since 2023, caused a ⁠hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza's entire population and led to assessments of genocide from scholars and United Nations inquiries. Israel has said its actions were in self-defence after Hamas-led ⁠militants killed 1,200 people and took ⁠more than 250 hostages in an attack on Israel in October 2023.

The Israeli military said in a separate statement that Abuelouf was a member of a Hamas cell that had held an Israeli officer, Oron Shaul, captive in Gaza for ‌years. Hamas didn't immediately comment.